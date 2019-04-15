10 of the best pictures from Kettering Town's day of glory

Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture another famous day in the Poppies' history. Here are 10 of the best photographs as Marcus Law's men secured title glory.

Rhys Hoenes' shot finds the net for the only goal of the game in the Poppies' 1-0 victory at Halesowen Town

The Kettering players celebrate their goal

The Poppies were denied a second goal when home goalkeeper Daniel Platt made this fine save from Dan Holman

Around 800 Kettering fans made the trip to the West Midlands to see their team crowned champions

