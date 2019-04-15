10 of the best pictures from Kettering Town's day of glory
Kettering Town are the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division champions.
Photographer Peter Short was on hand to capture another famous day in the Poppies' history. Here are 10 of the best photographs as Marcus Law's men secured title glory.
Rhys Hoenes' shot finds the net for the only goal of the game in the Poppies' 1-0 victory at Halesowen Town
The Kettering players celebrate their goal
The Poppies were denied a second goal when home goalkeeper Daniel Platt made this fine save from Dan Holman
Around 800 Kettering fans made the trip to the West Midlands to see their team crowned champions
