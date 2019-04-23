It's the result that matters for Poppies boss Law

Marcus Law was happy to see Kettering Town come out on the right end of the result as they completed the league double over local rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Lathaniel Rowe-Turner’s first goal for the Poppies was enough to secure a 1-0 victory at Hayden Road on Monday as the champions broke through the 90-point barrier with one game left.

Brett Solkhon enjoys the moment after the Poppies' win at Hayden Road

Having beaten Diamonds at Latimer Park on New Year’s Day, Law’s team repeated the trick with a composed display.

And the Poppies boss felt it was another example of his team simply getting the job done.

“There was a lot of local pride at stake,” Law said.

“In a way, I am quite glad everything was wrapped up because, as a spectacle, it would have been very interesting if both teams had more than pride on the line. The ground would have been a lot different.

“Again, I think you have seen a performance from a side that wasn’t overly thrilling or exciting.

“But I go back through years of coaching and managing and you always get really frustrated when you lose and the opposition tell you ‘you’re the best side we have played’.

“It’s about results at the end of the day. You try to entertain but for people going home from a game like this, it’s about the result and we have been very good at getting results to get us across the line.

“We were not overly stretched, we didn’t overly stretch them but at any given moment, any player can come up with the goods and this time it was our left-back who did it after a decent move.

“We are just very good at neutralising the opposition and we did it again.”

Rowe-Turner’s strike on the stroke of half-time made him the 19th different goalscorer in the Poppies’ promotion-winning campaign.

While Rhys Hoenes has led the way with 20 goals in all competitions, the contribution of players all over the pitch has played a significant part in helping Kettering to what will end up being a dominant season after Monday’s win opened up a 13-point gap at the top.

And Law added: “We could probably talk for a long time about the reasons of why we are where we are.

“It’s the fact we have had 19 different goalscorers, it’s the fact we have scored so many goals late on in games, it’s the fact we have been so good away from home. These are the reasons why.

“I don’t think we have played really well since the turn of March but we have got results and we have made the Kettering fans very happy.”