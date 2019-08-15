It's project promotion as Steelmen get started

Corby Town kick off the new BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign this weekend with their firm focus being on promotion.

The Steelmen suffered a heartbreaking finish to last season as they missed out on elevation after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting in the play-off final.

Since then, there have been changes at Steel Park as Steve Kinniburgh resigned as manager and was immediately replaced by new joint-bosses Ashley Robinson and captain Gary Mulligan.

There have also been comings and goings in the squad but the Steelmen are now ready for their season-opener at Aylesbury United tomorrow (Saturday).

And Mulligan insists there is only one real aim for the season ahead.

“Obviously, we want to finish as high as we possibly can,” he said.

“Of course, we want to gain promotion whether that is by winning the league or through the play-offs.

“Promotion is the main aim and I would say that after the first 12 to 15 games, we should know in which direction our season is heading.

“It won’t be easy and we know that but we want to try to go one better than last season.”

As far as the opening-day clash is concerned, Mulligan firmly believes the majority of games this season will be decided by how his team performs rather than anything else.

“With the squad we have got, I think it will be all about what we do on a weekly basis,” he added.

“We will, of course, look at the other teams and see what threats they have.

“But, in general, we feel that we have a good group of players in place. It’s all about us and what we do.”

The Steelmen play their first home game of the new season on Wednesday night when they host Coleshill Town and that is followed by an Emirates FA Cup preliminary round clash with Uhlsport United Counties League side Holbeach United at Steel Park next weekend.