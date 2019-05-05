It's all on the line as Steelmen bid for promotion

Steve Kinniburgh is expecting his Corby Town players to rise to the occasion one more time this season as they bid for promotion tomorrow (Monday).

The Steelmen head to Bromsgrove Sporting for the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-off final (3pm) for what is the ultimate winner-takes-all encounter.

By the end of the day, one team will have been promoted to Step 3 while the other will be facing another campaign in the same division.

The clash sees the sides who finished second and third during the regular season going head-to-head.

Corby beat Bedford Town 5-3 in their semi-final last Wednesday while Bromsgrove needed extra-time to eventually see off Sutton Coldfield Town 3-2.

The season now comes down to one game at Bromsgrove’s Victoria Ground.

And Steelmen boss Kinniburgh said: “It’s a long, old season from when you start in July and you set your targets and from then onwards, it’s about finding your way to hitting those targets.

“We have had 39 games and now we have 90 minutes of football to go and achieve it.

“It’s in our own hands. We have had a lot of obstacles to get over in terms of the points per game ratio and then the semi-final last Wednesday.

“But we have overcome them and now we arrive at one moment in time where we have the opportunity to do what we set out to do.

“It’s up to us. If we go and produce a similar performance to the one we did against Bedford then we will give ourselves a real chance.

“It’s a big occasion for everyone and I think it’s the first time Corby have played in a play-off final so it’s a new experience for the club.

“But once the whistle goes, the players will just have to focus on the game and not the occasion.

“We have been to Bromsgrove twice this season and won once, we went to Alvechurch who are in the play-offs in the division above and won comfortably and we went to Stockport, who have won the National League North, and matched them for a good hour of the game.

“In the big games so far this season, more often than not, we have made ourselves a force to go and win a game.

“The most important thing for the players is making sure they don’t let the game pass them by.

“They dealt with a big game in front of a big crowd really well against Bedford. We had everything to lose but they stood up to be counted.

“We have to take that same mentality into the final and if the players perform to their full capabilities then hopefully we can come out of it with the right result.”

A crowd of well over 2,000 is expected to be on hand for the clash given that Bromsgrove attracting big attendances all season.

But Kinniburgh believes the large travelling army of Steelmen fans can play a role in helping his team to get over the line.

“We have been there twice already this season and played in front of big crowds,” he added.

“It’s certainly going to be something of a cauldron for us but we know that one of the sides of the ground will be firmly behind us.

“The support we have received both home and away this season has been great. We know there will be plenty from Corby who will be coming to support us.

“They will make themselves heard and hopefully we can give them something to shout about.”