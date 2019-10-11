It's all about points on the board for Poppies caretaker Kinniburgh

Steve Kinniburgh knows picking up some points is the most important thing for Kettering Town when they take on Spennymoor Town at Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies head into the clash sitting third from bottom in the Vanarama National League North with just two league wins to their name so far this season.

In the background, the hunt for the club’s next permanent manager continues.

But the focus will be firmly on the on-field matters tomorrow as joint caretaker-managers Kinniburgh and Luke Graham take charge of a game on home soil for the first time.

It’s been just under two weeks since they oversaw a 1-0 defeat at Hereford in their first match in temporary charge.

A much-improved display ultimately went unrewarded that day and while Kinniburgh wants the players to take the positive from the performance, he knows the need for points on the board is great.

“At the end of the day, it’s points that are needed and sometimes that is just what it is all about,” Kinniburgh said.

“We had a good performance at Hereford, we probably had the vast majority of the game, we had chances and we had a goal ruled out so we were right in it.

“But what we have to do now is move on and make sure we take that performance, that standard and those levels into the next game.

“We have the home advantage and obviously it’s the first chance for Luke and I to show what we have been implementing over the past couple of weeks.

“The main thing I always want to see is players going out there wanting to be out there and wanting to work hard for the team and that is the mindset we have been trying to get the players into.”

Both Elliot Hodge and Alex Nimley left the Poppies ahead of that defeat at Hereford while Kinniburgh also confirmed that midfielder Michael Richens will spend another month on loan at Nuneaton Borough.

He added: “We have been in contact with Michael and we have been discussing what would be best for him both in the short and long-term.

“We think it would be better for him to have another month there. We have had him watched in games and he needs to be playing.

“I think that when he returns for whoever the manager is in another three or four weeks, he is going to be a lot fitter, stronger and more confident.”