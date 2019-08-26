It's a big bank holiday for Poppies, Diamonds and Steelmen

There’s no rest for the wicked as Kettering Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town all return to action today (Monday).

The Poppies are in desperate need of a positive result as they take on Kidderminster Harriers in the Vanarama National League North at Latimer Park (3pm).

Nicky Eaden’s team are without a win in five matches and have just four points to show from their first six games, leaving them in a lowly position in the early league table.

The Poppies’ latest setback came on Saturday when they went down 3-1 at Leamington.

Andy Peaks’ Diamonds will also be looking to bounce back this afternoon.

They had their 100 per cent start in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central ended as they were beaten 3-1 at Stratford Town.

And they will be hoping for a quick response when they entertain St Ives Town at Hayden Road (3pm).

There have been no such problems for the Steelmen so far this season.

They are unbeaten in all competitions after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Holbeach United in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup at Steel Park on Saturday.

They return to BetVictor Southern League Division One Central duty today as they make the short trip to Bedford Town (3pm).