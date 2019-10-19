'Immense' Steelmen maintain their unbeaten run

Ashley Robinson felt the Corby Town players were “immense” as they maintained their unbeaten start to the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign with a 3-0 success at North Leigh.

Goals from Jordon Crawford and Steve Diggin gave the Steelmen a 2-0 half-time lead and Diggin’s second, from the penalty spot early in the second half, put the result beyond doubt.

That was Corby’s seventh win from nine league matches with the other two being drawn.

And Robinson was impressed with what he saw as the Steelmen kept hold of second place in the table behind unbeaten leaders Berkhamsted.

“We knew it was a difficult place to come to and we knew it wouldn’t be pretty,” joint-manager Robinson said.

“The lads have shown we can do the stuff that isn’t that pretty but we have played football, which is great. To a man, I thought they were all immense.

“It’s fantastic to see both those lads on the scoresheet again.

“That’s what Diggs (Diggin) does and Crawfs (Crawford) is enjoying his football a lot more, he is getting into great areas and scoring good goals.

“I want the players to express themselves and that’s what they are doing.

“We can’t do much else apart from asking them to do that.

“It’s really pleasing for me and Mullers (fellow joint-boss Gary Mulligan) when we ask them to do a job and they get on with it.”

Corby switch their focus back to the Buildbase FA Trophy next weekend as they make the trip to Southern League Premier Central side Redditch United in the first qualifying round.

“It’s always a distraction coming away from the league but we want to win every game,” Robinson added.

“It will be a tough test for us but I want to see where we are and we have a point to prove after losing 5-0 at Buxton (in the FA Cup) so I am looking forward to next week.”