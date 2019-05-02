Hot-shot Hoenes so happy with his starring role for Poppies

It’s been a season to remember for winger-turned-striker Rhys Hoenes.

With Kettering Town’s striking options at a premium following an injury to Aaron O’Connor at the end of pre-season last summer, boss Marcus Law turned to Hoenes to lead the Poppies’ line at the start of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central campaign.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

He got the season up and running with the only goal of the game in the opening-day success at Hitchin Town and followed it up with two penalties as the Poppies beat King’s Lynn Town three days later.

Since then, 19 more goals have followed as Hoenes kept his role in attack despite O’Connor’s return and the high profile arrival of Dan Holman.

He scored the memorable last-gasp winner against AFC Rushden & Diamonds on New Year’s Day before also hitting the goal that secured the title in the 1-0 victory at Halesowen Town.

The fine season was wrapped up with a 5-1 success over Stratford Town last weekend and Hoenes was at it again with two more goals to take him on to 22 in all competitions.

And he was left to reflect on an incredible few months.

“The boys were great once again,” Hoenes said.

“It was a bit of a disappointment against Barwell (a 1-0 defeat) because we wanted to lift the trophy after a win but I think everyone who came along to the game with Stratford would have got their money’s worth.

“It was good to finish with a win and, from my point of view, it was great to get two more goals.

“I was aiming to get 15 and I ended up getting 22 so I am buzzing with that.

“Obviously there was no Dan Holman around at that stage and Azza (O’Connor) was injured so the gaffer asked me to do it at the start of the year.

“I was a bit sceptical to start with but I scored in the first game and I have managed to carry that on. Now I don’t want to be moved out of that position!

“We set out to win the league and get a similar amount of points and we have pretty much done all that.

“We knew from the second game of the season against King’s Lynn that we would take some beating.

“We kicked on and even when we did drop a game, we came back with a win and that’s been the key factor for us.”

The Poppies still have one more game to play this season as they take on Premier Division South champions Weymouth in the Evo-Stik League South Championship Match at Latimer Park on Saturday.

But thoughts are already turning to next season as Kettering head into what is widely expected to be a campaign in the Vanarama National League North.

When asked whether he would be at the club for next season, Hoenes added: “I hope so!

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about it yet but I hope I can be here.

“It looks like a tough league but we have got a lot of players who have been at that level or higher.

“I think there are a few full-time teams in there, which is crazy, but there’s no reason why we can’t go in there and do well.

“I don’t think there will be as much pressure, certainly not as much as there has been this season.

“I am sure the first aim will be to stay in the division and then see where we go from there."