Holman departs Poppies to sign for Brackley

Dan Holman has left Kettering Town to sign for Brackley Town.

The frontman’s move across the county to St James Park was confirmed this morning and it means he will face up against the Poppies next season when they take on Brackley during the Vanarama National League North campaign.

The 29-year-old striker joined Kettering from Aldershot Town in November last year, scoring twice on his debut in a Southern League Challenge Cup success over King’s Lynn Town.

The former Cheltenham Town man then went on to score 14 goals in all competitions as he played a key role in the Poppies’ Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title success.

However, he has now opted to sign for Brackley, who have reached the National League North play-offs in the last two seasons under the leadership of Kevin Wilkin.

Holman said: “I’ve seen the way the club has performed over the past three seasons and how consistent the players have been, so when I was told Brackley were interested I jumped at the chance to join.

“It’s also great to link up again with Kevin after we were together at Wrexham and I am looking forward to meeting up with the squad. After the success I have had at other clubs this is a great opportunity to do something similar at Brackley Town."

And Brackley boss Wilkin added: "When I found out Dan was available I made it my priority to bring him in.

"This is a player who has scored goals wherever he has been, for instance at Cheltenham Town only three seasons ago he scored the goals that got them promoted to the Football League winning the Golden Boot in the same season. I am really pleased to get our first new signing of the season done.”

Holman’s departure means the only member of Kettering’s title-winning squad not to have their future resolved by either leaving or being retained is right-back Dion Kelly-Evans.