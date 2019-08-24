History is made as Corinthians move on in the FA Cup

Rothwell Corinthians created their own piece of history in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup last night (Friday).

The Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side claimed a fine 2-0 victory at Great Yarmouth Town as they moved into the first qualifying round for the first time in the club’s history.

Mitch Austin’s team opened the scoring on 22 minutes through Craig Maisiri and they wrapped it up late on thanks to substitute Adefolarin Ademidun.

It means Corinthians will take their place in the first qualifying round draw for the first time on Tuesday.

Two more local clubs will be hoping to join them later on today with Corby Town taking on Holbeach United at Steel Park and Wellingborough Town heading to March Town United in their respective preliminary round matches.