'Happiness and relief' as Diamonds get back to winning ways

There was a mixture of joy and relief for Andy Peaks and AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they returned to winning ways last night (Tuesday).

Diamonds ended a run of eight BetVictor Southern League Premier Central matches - dating back to August 26 - without a victory with a 2-1 success over high-flying Banbury United at Hayden Road.

Debutant Jordan Macleod and Northampton Town loanee Morgan Roberts struck in the first half before Ben Farrell missed a penalty but Diamonds dug deep after the break to seal the points.

And boss Peaks, who saw his team draw 1-1 at Rushall Olympic at the weekend, said: “Happiness and relief is a good way of summing it up.

“I said I always felt it was going to turn with players coming back and a couple of signings coming in.

“We started to turn that corner on Saturday but you never really know what’s going to happen when you’re playing good teams every week.

“That win is going to do everyone at the club a world of good.

“I said at half-time that I wanted us to get back to being hard to break down and hard to beat.

“They (Banbury) are up there for a reason, you could see that and I am sure it was a good game of football for the neutral.

“But it was a bit too open for me in the first half. We looked like we could score every time we went forward but they also had some dangerous players.

“The penalty might have been a turning point but I just said to them at half-time that it had gone and we had to adjust accordingly and we did.

“We defended well collectively in the second half, we changed the shape slightly because of the way Banbury were playing.”

Peaks, meanwhile, was delighted with the contribution of striker Macleod as he marked his debut with a goal and an assist.

And the Diamonds manager believes his recent additions have really freshened his squad up.

“I wanted to freshen it up but everything we do has to fit in with our model, whether that’s personality or financially,” he added.

“The two Northampton boys (Roberts and Ryan Hughes) have been excellent and Jordan is someone I have admired for a long time.

“I am delighted to have got him and I think he showed us what he’s all about.”

The two teams will meet again at Hayden Road on Saturday as they clash in the first qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.