Foundations are in place for Corby to succeed

New Corby Town joint-boss Gary Mulligan believes the foundations are in place for the Steelmen to go one better than last season.

Corby’s return for pre-season training last Thursday brought with it the shock news that Steve Kinniburgh had resigned as manager, despite leading them to the Southern League Division One Central play-off final in his first full season in charge last term.

But the club moved quickly to replace the departing boss with his assistant Ashley Robinson and club captain Gary Mulligan becoming interim joint-managers, with experienced striker Elliot Sandy stepping up to an assistant role.

Despite Kinniburgh’s surprising exit, the majority of last season’s squad are set to stay on at Steel Park with Sam Warburton and Jordon Crawford both penning new deals this week while four new signings, including Jake Duffy and Joe Burgess from Stamford, have already been confirmed.

And Mulligan believes that with a couple more additions to the squad, the Steelmen will be capable of challenging at the top end of the table again.

“We will be working hard in pre-season,” the new joint-boss said.

“We were obviously disappointed to miss out in the play-offs last season and, with the squad we are putting together, I don’t see why we can’t try to push on and go one better this time.

“The foundations have really been put in place already by Steve and the job he did last season.

“We have managed to keep the majority of the squad together, apart from Connor Kennedy, and the boys who have come in are already looking good for us.

“We are probably two or three more players away from being in a good place as far as the squad is concerned.

“With this squad and a couple of additions then we feel we will have a chance but I am certainly not going to get ahead of myself.”

Corby are due to get their pre-season friendly campaign under way next Wednesday night when they head to Bugbrooke St Michaels.