Focus now falls on the FA Cup for in-form Steelmen

Ashley Robinson insists Corby Town will be going all-out to make further progress in the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

The Steelmen have made a flying start to the new season and are unbeaten in all competitions after five matches.

They moved to the top of the early BetVictor Southern League Division One Central standings with a 3-2 victory at Bedworth United on Tuesday night, which was their fourth win in a row.

One of those four wins was the 4-0 success over Holbeach United in the preliminary round of the FA Cup and the Steelmen hit the road to take on another lower-ranked side in the form of Colney Heath in the first qualifying round tomorrow (Saturday).

And while joint-manager Robinson has been keen to stress that promotion is the main aim for this season, he knows just how important a good FA Cup run can be.

“The FA Cup is massive for every non-League club because of the income you can gain from it,” Robinson said.

“We have made it clear that the league is our priority but we would love to have a good run in the FA Cup.

“It would be great for the club, great for the fans, great for the players and great for us as a management team.

“So we will be fully prepared, we won’t do anything differently.

“We won’t take them lightly and we will play our strongest team, we definitely won’t be resting anyone.

“We are looking forward to what should be another tough test.”

Robinson, meanwhile, has praised the Steelmen squad for “buying in to” the new management team’s ideas.

Robinson, fellow joint-boss Gary Mulligan and assistant Elliot Sandy have enjoyed an encouraging start to life at the helm at Steel Park.

“We knew we needed to have a good start and I think we have had some tough games along the way already with more to come over the next few weeks,” Robinson added.

“So to be where we are right now is great, although I’d rather it be the end of the season when we are sitting in this position!

“The most important thing is that the players are buying in to what the three of us wanted to do and how we wanted to play and, so far, it is working for us."