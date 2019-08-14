Five-star Diamonds make it two out of two

AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it a perfect start to the BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central season as they came from a goal down to thump Leiston 5-1 at Hayden Road.

Three days on from the opening-day success at Barwell, Diamonds made it two wins out of two in emphatic fashion but not before they had fallen behind to Matthew Blake goal against the run of play after 27 minutes.

Diamonds drew level five minutes before half-time when Alex Collard headed home Ben Acquaye’s cross and they were in front just before the break when all-time leading scorer Tom Lorraine opened his account for the season, converting from close-range following a corner.

And it was Lorraine who gave Diamonds some breathing space just before the hour when he slid in to make it 3-1.

Acquaye got in on the act with the fourth on 68 minutes with a fine low shot after a driving run from the halfway line.

And it was Nathan Hicks who completed the scoring with 10 minutes to go when he was released by Declan Rogers and held off a defender before beating the visiting keeper.

Two wins from as many games has left Diamonds second in the very early standings and they will now hope to maintain their 100 per cent start when they entertain Nuneaton Borough at Hayden Road on Saturday.