Few complaints from Peaks after Diamonds' Trophy defeat

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Andy Peaks saw his team beaten at South Shields

The long trip up to the north-east ultimately proved fruitless as the BetVictor Northern Premier League leaders had too much for Peaks’ team.

Jason Gilchrist gave the hosts the lead and Adam Thurston doubled the advantage before Gilchrist added his second after the break with Lee Mason rounding it off.

And while Peaks was disappointed with the final outcome, he had few complaints.

“I would say there isn’t any disgrace in losing to a team as good as them,” the Diamonds boss said.

“Ben Heath had to make a couple of good saves before they got the first goal and, from our point of view, we got into some good areas without producing anything.

“They are a good team. I had a lot of information about them and I knew it was going to be tough.

“We had a decent 15-minute spell when they were a bit slow coming out of the traps after being beaten last weekend and we really needed to score during that time.

“To be honest, I thought we played well in the second half but we conceded two poor goals.

“They have a lot of quality and when you get chances you have to take them and we didn’t.

“It’s disappointing to lose any game but I think we have been beaten by the best team we have come up against since I have been the manager here.”