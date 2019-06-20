Fair play to Diamonds as they pick up award

AFC Rushden & Diamonds picked up the Fair Play award for 2018-19 season at the Southern League annual meeting last weekend.

The club finished top having picked up 204 points (four points per caution, 10 points per red card with a one-match ban and 12 points for a red card with two to three-match ban) and were followed by Needham Market (224) and King’s Lynn Town (236).

Diamonds chairman Ralph Burditt, who was presented with the award, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the award and was very proud to accept it on behalf of the club.

“Finishing the season with such an accolade is testament to high standards which Andy Peaks, the management team and the players uphold both on and off the pitch and I’m over their moon that they have represented the club with such distinction.”

Manager Peaks added: “I always want my teams to give 100 per cent but it is important to do that in the right way and this year we have been able to do that.

“I think anyone who has watched us will know that it is not down to our competitiveness on the pitch which has been spot on.

“Discipline is one attribute a team needs and I’m delighted we have some recognition of that.”