FA CUP: Steelmen march on but Diamonds and Corinthians go out

Corby Town’s superb start to the new season continued as they made further progress in the Emirates FA Cup with a 3-1 success at Colney Heath.

And Steve Diggin kept up his impressive form in front of goal, scoring twice as the Steelmen maintained their unbeaten start by booking a place in the second qualifying round of the competition.

Diggin gave Corby the lead with his sixth goal of the season from a Jordon Crawford cross after 14 minutes and then regained that advantage with his second of the game six minutes before half-time after George Devine had headed the home side level.

And the Steelmen’s place in the next round was confirmed when John Dean scored his second goal in as many games in the second period.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ hopes of a good FA Cup run were ended at the first hurdle as they were beaten 1-0 at Enfield Town.

Diamonds had the better of the first half with Nathan Hicks shooting wide of the target on two occasions.

But it was the Isthmian League Premier Division hosts who opened the scoring with 18 minutes left on the clock when substitute Mo Faal fired home after a decent move.

Diamonds went close with Ryan Dove twice denied by the home goalkeeper but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Rothwell Corinthians’ fine run in this season’s competition came to an end as they were well beaten 7-2 at BetVictor Southern League Premier Central high-flyers Royston Town.

Mitch Austin’s team, playing in the first qualifying round for the first time in their history, fell behind after 18 minutes when Brandon Adams took advantage of a defensive mix-up.

And Corinthians found themselves 3-0 down before half-time with Matt Bateman scoring twice for the hosts.

Adams made it 4-0 and then completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot but Corinthians did get on the scoresheet themselves when Adefolarin Ademidum scored a spot-kick-of his own.

Claudio Ofusu grabbed the home side’s sixth, Corinthians pulled another back and then Adam Murray completed the scoring.