FA CUP: Steelmen cruise through but Doughboys go out

Corby Town made safe progress through to the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup as they thumped Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side Holbeach United 4-0 at Steel Park.

The damage was done in the first 48 minutes as the Steelmen made the game safe.

Steve Diggin opened the scoring when he struck from close-range after being set up by Elliot Sandy and the same player made it three goals in two games when he doubled the advantage before half-time, this time being set up by Jordon Crawford.

Sandy added the third three minutes into the second half after Corby seized on a defensive error and summer signing Jake Duffy rounded things off late on when he found the top corner.

Corby remain unbeaten in all competitions in the early stages of the season and return to BetVictor Southern League Division One Central duty on Bank Holiday Monday when they head to Bedford Town (3pm).

Wellingborough Town’s hopes of reaching the first qualifying round were ended, meanwhile, as they went down 2-1 at March Town United.