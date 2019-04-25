Eagles will be a 'dangerous opponent' for Steelmen

Steve Kinniburgh believes Corby Town will be up against a “dangerous opponent” when they face Bedford Town in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-off semi-final.

Despite the Steelmen still having one game left of the regular campaign at Kidlington this weekend, they already know they will playing the Eagles at Steel Park next Wednesday night as they bid for promotion.

Corby still have a bit of work to do on Saturday as they look to further enhance their points per game ratio, which will ultimately decide whether they can be promoted should they go on and win the play-offs.

Bedford will compete in the extended season knowing their own points per game ratio won’t be good enough to send them up if they were to be successful with only five of the seven play-off winners with the best ratio being in line to go up.

But Kinniburgh, whose team drew 1-1 at Bedford in the regular season before beating them 4-1 at home in the reverse fixture, believes all those factors only make the Eagles even more of a threat.

“I think they are going to be a very dangerous opponent to be honest,” he said.

“We know they have got some quality in their team.

“We have had two games against them in the regular season and they were matches I felt we were on top of but they made it extremely tough for us.

“They are a physical side and that is something we will have to try to deal with.

“But it’s a strange one. It looks like the teams finishing fourth and fifth in our division won’t have a good enough points per game ratio to go up even if they win the play-offs.

“So the pressure might not be on them as much as everyone else, which probably makes them even more dangerous.

“It should be an interesting night but first and foremost we have got to try to get a good result this weekend to make sure our points per game ratio stays at a good level so that we can go up if we are able to win the play-offs.”