Eaden won't 'shy away' as Poppies' problems mount

Nicky Eaden insists he won’t “shy away” from Kettering Town’s problems after their poor start to the Vanarama National League North season took a turn for the worse on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Poppies looked to be on course for a much-needed three points after goals from Sam Cartwright and Joe Skarz gave them a 2-0 lead over Kidderminster Harriers at Latimer Park.

But a crazy final 25 minutes saw Kettering ship five goals as the visitors pulled it back to 2-2 and then, after Connor Kennedy had regained the lead, went on to clinch a staggering 5-3 victory.

The Poppies have now lost five of their seven games this season and sit third from bottom in the table.

The pressure is already beginning to mount on manager Eaden and he conceded that the Poppies have shown themselves to be “not good enough at the moment”.

And he believes now is the right time to start making changes to personnel in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

“I’m not sure what I have just seen,” the shell-shocked boss said.

“We were comfortable in the first half and we were obviously wary of the way they might come out in the second half but I thought we looked good and we managed to get 2-0 up.

“But we just couldn’t see it off. There were a couple of instances of players not doing their jobs and we are talking about straightforward stuff.

“You can put people in place and designate the markers but if they don’t mark then that’s what happens.

“I think it’s just creeping in that when a team starts turning the screw and putting us under a bit of pressure, at the minute we aren’t dealing with it.

“I am looking for the players to step up and deliver a 90-minute performance.

“It might be the case that we just aren’t good enough at the moment. We are playing well in spells but we can’t seem to sustain it.

“It’s not a fitness thing. I think we are a bit naive. I see other teams buying fouls against us and breaking the rhythm of the game but at 2-0 up we didn’t kill the game. You sometimes wish you could get on the pitch with them.

“It’s tough but I am not going to shy away from it and make excuses.

“We are going to have to have a look at see what changes we can make to the squad and try to add some players who will come in and hopefully be different to what we have got.

“I will try to get some done before Saturday. There are players who I have got in mind.”