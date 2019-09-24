Eaden under fire as Poppies suffer humiliating FA Cup exit

The pressure has once again mounted on manager Nicky Eaden after Kettering Town suffered a humiliating exit from the Emirates FA Cup.

Despite taking an early lead, the Poppies slipped to a 2-1 defeat at BetVictor Northern Premier South East Division strugglers Sutton Coldfield Town in the second qualifying round replay after the two teams had drawn 1-1 at Latimer Park at the weekend..

Kettering were without injured captain Joe Skarz and the cup-tied Michael McGrath but went in front through Gary Stohrer early on.

However, the hosts levelled just before the half-hour mark when Poppies goalkeeper Paul White fouled Edwin Ahenkorah in the area and Reece Leek scored from the penalty spot.

And Sutton grabbed what proved to be the winner just before half-time when Isai Marselia scored from close range after good work from Leek.

Kettering struggled to create any clear-cut chances in what proved to be a goalless second half as they were condemned to an embarrassing exit.

The latest defeat sparked a flurry of anger on social media with many fans calling for Eaden to be sacked as their FA Cup exit added to what has been a poor start to the Vanarama National League North campaign following promotion last season.

The Poppies, who have won just two league matches so far and sit in the bottom three, are due to return to league action at the weekend when they head to Hereford.