Eaden still on the hunt as Poppies bring in two

Nicky Eaden insists Kettering Town will continue to look around for further additions to the squad as the big kick-off in the Vanarama National League North approaches.

The Poppies confirmed two new signings ahead of yesterday’s 1-0 victory over a Northampton Town XI at Latimer Park with defender Javan Vidal and forward Daniel Nti joining the club before featuring in the first friendly success of the summer.

Vidal played under Eaden at Hednesford Town while Nti had previously been with Brackley Town.

The Poppies boss was pleased with his two latest additions and while he concedes the club will be looking for more, he firmly believes a “good core” is in place.

“I had Jav last season,” Eaden said.

“He has a good pedigree and he knows the level, he’s just a good player.

“And Dan Nti is someone I came up against last season when he was with Brackley.

“We can’t go out and spend massive amounts but we have to go and get players who know the division and Dan does.

“He is powerful, he works really hard and he will nick us a goal. That’s the sort of player I have been looking to add.

“We are always looking and we have a budget to work to the same as any club.

“There was quite an established squad when I came in so I knew I wouldn’t be able to bring loads in and I didn’t think we needed to because we had a good core already in place.

“They are lads who have played together for a while and that should stand us in good stead.”

Eaden was content with another workout for his squad as trialist Elliot Hodge - son of former England international Steve - grabbed the only goal of the game in the final 10 minutes.

The Poppies were missing the likes of Ben Milnes, Marcus Kelly, captain Michael Richens, Gary Stohrer and Brett Solkhon were all missing due to a mix of illness, injuries and unavailability.

Kettering are now gearing up for a friendly at Barwell on Tuesday before the first-team’s pre-season culminates against an Oxford United XI at Latimer Park on Friday night.

“I thought it was quite competitive for a friendly,” Eaden added.

“I was pleased with some things, I think we can play a little bit more in certain areas but we were a bit light on numbers.

“It was a good workout and now we will have a look towards Barwell on Tuesday and see who we have available.

“But we have always been looking at Oxford as being the final one before the big kick-off.”

Eaden also confirmed striker Aaron O’Connor was withdrawn with a hip injury in the first half yesterday due to a precaution.