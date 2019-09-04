Eaden set to ring the changes as pressure mounts at Poppies

Nicky Eaden knows the pressure is on him to turn Kettering Town’s fortunes around.

The Poppies’ poor start to the Vanarama National League North season continued last night (Tuesday) as two second-half goals saw them beaten 2-0 by Boston United - a third home defeat in a row.

Lindon Meikle is denied by Boston goalkeeper Peter Crook

Kettering haven’t won since beating AFC Telford United 2-1 on the opening day of the season and, despite the campaign being just nine games old, boss Eaden is already coming under fire from the club’s fanbase.

Eaden looks set to ring the changes within the squad as he revealed experienced striker Aaron O’Connor has been told he can leave the club while midfielder Michael Richens has also been left out of the squad for the past two matches.

The Poppies manager is keen to add some fresh faces to his struggling squad but he knows time is of the essence as a clash at Farsley Celtic approaches at the weekend.

“You are always under pressure in every game,” Eaden said.

Jay Rollins heads off to celebrate after he fired Boston in front at Latimer Park

“The owner (Ritchie Jeune) has been really good, he knows what I came into and what I have got to work with.

“But I am not different to anyone else. If you keep losing games, eventually you will go.

“We have enquired about three or four players. I’m not saying all of those will come in but we have enquired about them. The time has come where you have to do something.

“I have told Aaron that he’s not really going to play. There’s a couple of reasons why but it’s best if he moves on.

“I have had a conversation with Rico and I think he could do with getting out a getting some games. I think, by his own admission, he hasn’t been great this season.

“Budget-wise, I have got to free some money up somewhere. We can’t just keep adding players because we haven’t got the money to do it. You have to wheel and deal a bit.”

As far as the latest defeat is concerned, Eaden insists his team must “stop gifting teams things”.

After an even first half, the Poppies were undone from a set-piece as Jay Rollins opened the scoring before a disastrous own-goal from young loanee Sam Cartrwright gave Boston a two-goal cushion.

“Boston upped it and they have scored from a corner and an up-and-under which we have put in our own net,” the Kettering boss added.

“They are probably the strongest team I have seen in terms of tempo and physicality. We were up against it but I felt that we dealt with a lot of it because they didn’t really open us up, they didn’t play through us and haven’t created loads of chances.

“At half-time, I thought we’d done well. We played when we could, we battled away when we had to and both sides had decent spells in the first half.

“And even in the second half, I wouldn’t say they have outplayed us. The goals they have scored are from a set-play and a hopeful punt.

“We have got to stop gifting teams things. We seem to have to work for all our goals but, whether it’s directly or indirectly, we are giving goals away too easily."