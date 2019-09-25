Eaden sacked by Poppies

Kettering Town have sacked manager Nicky Eaden.

The decision was made following last night’s (Tuesday) humiliating 2-1 defeat at Step 4 strugglers Sutton Coldfield Town in the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round replay.

Poppies chairman David Mahoney was on hand to witness Kettering's humiliating defeat at Sutton Coldfield, which proved to be Nicky Eaden's final game in charge

That shock loss came after a poor start to the Vanarama National League North campaign with the Poppies winning just two of their first 11 matches.

Eaden was appointed as the new Poppies boss in the summer after Marcus Law had resigned, despite leading the club to an emphatic title success in the Southern League Premier Central last season.

But the campaign has proved to be a real struggle for Kettering so far and it all came to a head in the West Midlands last night.

While confirming Eaden’s departure, the club also revealed that former Corby Town manager and ex-Poppies player Steve Kinniburgh and current player-coach Luke Graham will take charge of the team for Saturday’s trip to Hereford as caretaker joint-managers while a 'thorough' search for a new boss is carried out.

The game at Hereford is then followed by a two-week break from action due to their FA Cup exit.

Poppies chairman David Mahoney said: “We have been fully supportive of Nicky and wanted to give him the opportunity to make it work.

“The league form had been a concern but we were understanding of the fact that we have stepped up into a difficult league and we understood that it takes time for a club to find its feet.

“Our aim for this season was to establish ourselves in the National League North and then you also have the welcome distractions of the FA Cup and FA Trophy but now, the first of those is gone.

“We have no given right to beat anyone, we know that.

“But, without being disrespectful to lower-ranked teams, over two games we felt we should have been able to dispatch a team from a couple of divisions lower than us.

“It’s very disappointing, you never want to see anyone losing their job but we felt this was the right time for a change.”