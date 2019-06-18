Eaden ready for his 'big opportunity' with Poppies

Nicky Eaden knows he has a “good opportunity” in front of him after he was appointed as the new manager of Kettering Town.

The 46-year-old was handed the reins at Latimer Park after it was revealed Marcus Law had resigned as Poppies manager, despite leading the club to the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title last season.

For Eaden, it marks a return to a club where he enjoyed success as a player and a coach during Mark Cooper’s reign as manager between 2007 and 2009.

And while things have certainly changed since then, Eaden believes the Poppies are a club on the up.

The former Barnsley player has had an interesting introduction into management over the past year or so with spells at Nuneaton Borough and Hednesford Town.

But he is looking forward to the challenge of leading the Poppies into the Vanarama National League North.

“It’s a good opportunity for me,” the new Poppies boss said.

“My first steps into management have not been what I expected and I think things have been well documented from that point of view.

“But this is a club I know well, although things are obviously a bit different from the last time I was there.

“We had a couple of good FA Cup runs, we got out of the Conference North and we more than held our own in what is now the National League.

“And I would say it was only stuff happening behind the scenes that played a big part in stopping us from taking it even further.

“But the main point is that I enjoyed my time at Kettering, we had a great bunch of lads and it is a club that has a fanbase that will get right behind you if they see the right things happening.”

“It seems to be a team and club that is on the up, there is a bit of stability and I am looking forward to playing a part in helping them to move forward.”