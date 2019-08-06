Eaden: Poppies will be looking to win

Nicky Eaden insists Kettering Town will head to King’s Lynn Town this evening (Tuesday) with nothing on their minds other than trying to pick up another victory.

The Poppies enjoyed a memorable opening day of the season as they marked their return to the Vanarama National League North with a 2-1 victory over AFC Telford United at Latimer Park, despite having to play the final 25 minutes with 10 men.

Now they are hitting the road with tonight’s clash in Norfolk being followed by a trip to Darlington at the weekend.

The Poppies and Linnets are no strangers to each other having been through a number of battles in the Southern League over recent seasons before both were promoted in the last campaign as King’s Lynn won the ‘super play-offs’ after Kettering had gone up as champions.

The Linnets suffered a 3-0 defeat at Guiseley on the opening day but Poppies boss Eaden firmly believes Ian Culverhouse’s team will be targeting their first three points of the season tonight.

“They will be looking to overturn that result from Saturday and I would have thought they would be targeting us because we are one of the teams that came up with them,” the Kettering manager said.

“They will be looking to get something out of this sort of game.

“But we will go into this game like every other, we will be trying to win. There’s no point setting up just to try not to get beaten.

“It doesn’t have to be gung-ho but we will be going there trying to get another three points.”

Eaden, meanwhile, expects to have a fully-fit squad to choose from and he admitted he is pleased with the options he has available.

“We have no injuries at the moment, touch wood, so we have got a full squad to choose from,” he added.

“You look at the bench from Saturday and it was strong and there are even a couple more after that without having massive numbers so we know we can go again with a fully fit squad.”