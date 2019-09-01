Eaden content as Poppies make a point

Nicky Eaden was content with the performance and result after Kettering Town picked up their first point on the road this season.

The Poppies claimed a 1-1 draw at Southport to snap a run of three defeats in a row as they bounced back from the disappointing 5-3 home defeat to Kidderminster Harriers on Bank Holiday Monday.

It’s been a tough start to the season in the Vanarama National League North.

But boss Eaden was happy with what he saw from his team as debutant Michael McGrath scored at both ends, equalising for the Poppies after he had put through his own net to give Southport the lead.

“I think we have to be happy,” Poppies manager Eaden said.

“With the position we are in and given that we hadn’t picked up a point away from home then I think we can be satisfied.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy. But, performance-wise, we were good and, result-wise, we will take it even though you never really want to settle for a point.

“We had a good chance to go 1-0 up and then we conceded and that was of our own making.

“But we responded really well, we got the goal and we got ourselves back into the game.

“To be honest, we probably had the better chances to win after that but it’s a point on the road and we will take it and move on.”

Experienced defender McGrath completed his move to Kettering on Friday and had an eventful debut as he scored at both ends.

And Eaden believes the former Hereford man’s knowhow could prove crucial.

“Overall, it was a good debut for him, he did what I brought him in to do,” Eaden added.

“He was physical, he was calm in possession and he was aggressive.

“The most important thing is that he has played at this level, he knows what is required and hopefully he will play a big part in helping us.”

The games keep coming for the Poppies as they now get ready to take on Boston United at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.