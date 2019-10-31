Doughboys and Corinthians are back on the Vase trail

Wellingborough Town and Rothwell Corinthians are back on the road to Wembley this weekend.

Both clubs have made it through to the second round of the Buildbase FA Vase and both are looking to go even further.

The Doughboys will be looking to create a piece of history as they bid to reach the third round for the first time.

They take on Dudley Town at the Dog & Duck with manager Jake Stone keen to emphasise that his team’s preparations will be the same as normal.

“It’s a great fixture for the club to have,” Stone said.

“It will be the same preparation as every FA Vase fixture for us.

“We are unsure of what to expect from Dudley, but we approach the game to try to win and get into the next round.

“We need to make certain improvements from the last few games as it has been somewhat of a mixed bag.

“But getting into the next round has to be our target. The club has never got that far in their long history so the possibility of making our own history is definitely a motivation.

“I hope the locals can come out and support.”

Corinthians have made plenty of history themselves with a record-breaking run in the Emirates FA Cup being followed by the furthest stage they have reached in the FA Vase.

They have achieved most of that on the road and have yet another away tie at South Normanton Athletic.

And boss Mitch Austin believes this tie will be his team’s toughest test so far in the competition.

“I watched them with Shaun Sparrow as our game was called off last weekend and it’s by far our biggest test in the Vase to date,”the Corinthians manager said.

“They are a strong side with giants all over the pitch.

“It’s a game we don’t fear but we must firing on all cylinders to progress.

“It’s another away game but our lads love a coach journey! And, fingers crossed, we will come back with the right result."