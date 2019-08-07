Disappointment for Eaden as Poppies lose out

Nicky Eaden was left disappointed after Kettering Town were unable to follow up their opening-day success as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at King’s Lynn Town last night (Tuesday).

Having marked their return to the Vanarama National League North with a 2-1 victory over AFC Telford United at the weekend, the Poppies were below par in Norfolk as the Linnets grabbed a deserved first win of the campaign.

After a goalless first half, the home side opened the scoring through Adam Marriott and then doubled that advantage thanks to Sonny Carey’s effort with six minutes to go.

Substitute Brett Solkhon did pull one back for the Poppies but they were unable to find an equaliser.

And boss Eaden conceded King’s Lynn “looked sharper” than his side while he admitted his team’s inability to deal with Linnets frontman Michael Gash proved to be a key factor in the game.

“It was disappointing after Saturday,” the Poppies boss said.

“I thought King’s Lynn looked sharper than us, particularly at the start of the game. They had more possession than us and we had to change it after half-an-hour and match them up.

“We weren’t getting battered but we weren’t really in the game either and changing to three at the back stemmed the flow and we got in at 0-0 at half-time, which was probably the most pleasing thing.

“At half-time I just asked the guys to get on the ball because when we did, we looked like we would create something.

“We went 1-0 down and that seemed to be the spark for us to get on the ball and we were looking dangerous before we let them in for the second.

“I think everyone thought that was it but Brett has popped up with a goal for us and, from there, I think we made it a nervous finish for them and there were opportunities to create something but we didn’t really do enough.

“It was obviously disappointing but the one thing we didn’t deal with was Michael Gash.

“We thought they would play out from the back but they hit him every time and we didn’t deal with it.”

Kettering are back on the road on Saturday when they head to Darlington.