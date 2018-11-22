Diamonds weekend opponents are certainly 'no mugs'

If anyone thinks there is an easy fixture ahead for AFC Rushden & Diamonds to bounce back in, Andy Peaks is ready to tell then otherwise.

After the disappointing 1-0 midweek defeat at Banbury United, Diamonds again take to the road this weekend when they head to struggling Lowestoft Town.

The sides’ relative standings could lead some to believe the visitors are firm favourites to take three points.

Diamonds – despite their loss on Tuesday – sit seventh and are just a point outside the play-off places.

That is thanks mainly to the three straight wins they enjoyed prior to going to Banbury.

In contrast, Lowestoft are fourth from bottom and level on points with St Neots Town in the final relegation spot.

This is not the time, according to Peaks, for taking their hosts lightly, though.

“You look at the table and see where they are and think Lowestoft are struggling,” he said.

“But then on Tuesday night they go and beat Royston – who are right up there – 2-0.

“They have had a fantastic result and proved they are no mugs – but then there are no mugs in the league.

“We’ve known all along how tough this league is and how hard it is to get anything from a game.

“You have to have at least seven or eight players putting in a strong performance to have a chance of getting a positive result.

“We’ve had a bit of a blip in midweek and they might be looking at that as well.

“But I’m still confident.

“We’ve got a lot of good characters in our side and I’ll expect them to react to Tuesday and to the work we do in training this week.”