Diamonds pleased with their final-day point

Andy Peaks was a happy man after AFC Rushden & Diamonds finished their debut season at Step 3 with a 1-1 draw at Tamworth.

Diamonds went into the final-day clash on the back of three successive defeats but halted that run as Nathan Hicks grabbed an equaliser three minutes after the Lambs had taken a second-half lead through Jordan Gough.

The point ensured Diamonds finished their first campaign in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central in ninth place.

And Peaks felt all the good credentials of his team were on show on the last day.

“It was nice to finish on a positive,” the Diamonds boss said.

“We have had a tough last month, I don’t think we have played particularly badly but I really think the last two games have shown what we are all about.

“Tamworth have been in good form and they started like a house on fire, which we expected, and Ben Heath had to make a couple of good saves.

“But I thought we settled into the game and the longer it went, the better we were.

“They actually scored against the run of play but we got the goal back and we were well worth the point. The players were pleased and the fans who travelled were pleased so that means I have to be happy.

“We are a team that relies on our work ethic and we have players who will run through a brick wall for the cause.

“We don’t have the resources others have so we have to rely on working hard for everything we get and I thought all our credentials were on show when we needed them.

“It was a very pleasing finish to what has been a good first season at this level for us.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, have confirmed their first four friendlies for their next pre-season campaign with the highlight being a game against Vanarama National League champions Leyton Orient at Hayden Road on Thursday, July 18.

They will take on Rushden & Higham United in the annual Chris Ruff Memorial Trophy on Friday, July 12 while Histon will visit Hayden Road for the annual Dale Roberts Memorial Cup match on Saturday, July 27.

Diamonds’ only confirmed away friendly will be at United Counties League Premier Division champions Daventry Town on Saturday, August 3.