Diamonds' perfect start is ended

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ 100 per cent start to the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central campaign was ended as they went down 3-1 at Stratford Town.

Diamonds fell behind on the half-hour mark when one of their former players, Chris Wreh, guided a shot into the far corner.

Jack Bowen had a good chance but headed wide before the break and Stratford doubled their lead two minutes into the second half when Callum Ball converted from the penalty spot after Matthew Slinn was adjudged to have fouled an opponent in the area.

Diamonds tried to put the pressure on but the game was up with 11 minutes to go when Wreh grabbed his second of the game, finishing well after a quick passing move.

Diamonds did grab a late consolation thanks to an own-goal but there was no time to stage a fightback.

Andy Peaks’ team will now look to bounce back when they entertain St Ives Town at Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).