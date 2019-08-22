Diamonds have something to build on, says Brown

Sam Brown believes the AFC Rushden & Diamonds players have given themselves “something to build on” after their fine start to the new season.

Andy Peaks’ team head into the bank holiday weekend double-header sitting pretty at the top of the early BetVictor Southern League Premier Central table and boasting the only 100 per cent record in the division.

Diamonds made it three wins out of three with a 2-0 victory over Nuneaton Borough at Hayden Road last weekend.

The visitors had two men sent off but it wasn’t until the latter stages when Diamonds finally took advantage with summer signing Massiah McDonald putting them in front with his first goal for the club before fellow substitute Sam Johnson rounded it off in stoppage-time.

It’s been a start that few might have seen coming, especially after Diamonds ended last season – their debut campaign at Step 3 – on a run of seven league games without a win.

But left-back Brown, who made his 300th appearance for the club last Saturday, that first-ever season at this level was a lot more positive than the way it finished suggested.

“Looking back on last year, if we had that season but in reverse then I think people would be looking at it more positively,” Brown said.

“If we’d started slower than we did and picked up at the end then I think the view of some would have been different. But we started well, we were good in the middle of the season and then couldn’t find a win in the last few games so it ended on a slightly negative note.

“I don’t think we expected to be as close to the play-offs for as long as we were last season.

“And at the start of this season, if we had taken four points from those first three games then that would have been seen as respectable.

“But to come out of them with nine points and also playing some really good football has been great and really given us something to build on.”

There won’t however, be any early complacency in the Diamonds squad.

Peaks is a manager who is always careful not to get too carried away by a good or bad run of form.

But, as they prepare for a trip to Stratford Town to kick-off the bank holiday action, Brown insists the good start will do wonders for the squad’s confidence.

“The manager always says to us that you don’t win a game in the first 10 minutes and no-one is going to win a league in the first three matches,” the defender added.

“But the one thing we have done is put ourselves in a good position.

“And that will give us confidence going into each game."