Diamonds' focus falls back onto the league

Andy Peaks knows AFC Rushden & Diamonds must put their Buildbase FA Trophy joy on the “back burner” as they gear up for a tricky trip to Biggleswade Town tomorrow (Saturday).

Second-half goals from Tom Lorraine and Jordan Macleod sealed a 2-1 success for Diamonds in their first qualifying round replay at Banbury United on Tuesday night.

It was Diamonds’ third encounter with the Puritans in the space of a week and they made it two wins from those three to earn a tough second qualifying round trip to BetVictor Northern Premier League leaders South Shields next weekend.

But, before then, Diamonds must focus on the Southern League Premier Central and boss Peaks said: “The games definitely aren’t getting any easier, that’s for sure.

“When we looked at the run of fixtures we had over the past few weeks up until now, we knew it would be difficult.

“I am sure many would say we had a blip but if you look at the players we had missing at that time, I think any team would find it hard.

“I always said we would come through it and I think we have.

“But we have to focus on the league for the time being.

“It’s nice to have started a little run in the FA Trophy but that has to go on the back burner for the time being.

“It will be another hard game tomorrow and we know that if we aren’t at it then we will be in trouble.”

Diamonds will be checking up on the fitness of striker Ryan Dove, who has missed the last two games after cracking three ribs, while Northampton Town loanee Ryan Hughes missed the replay at Banbury after picking up a hamstring injury.

Jack Bowen, meanwhile, has left the club to sign for Daventry Town.

The frontman scored two goals in 16 appearances this season and Peaks added: "Jack has found first team opportunities limited recently.

"However, he goes with my best wishes as he has shown a great attitude and respect towards me and the club. I genuinely wish him all the best for the future."