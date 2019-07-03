Diamonds confirm their retained list as pre-season begins

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have started their summer moves by retaining 11 more members of last season’s squad.

The club had already confirmed that captain Liam Dolman and fellow defenders Zack Reynolds and Alex Collard had signed contracts for the forthcoming Southern League Premier Division Central campaign.

And now, following the squad’s return to pre-season training last night (Tuesday), they have revealed that even more have now signed up.

The club’s all-team leading goalscorer Tom Lorraine and leading appearance holder Sam Brown lead the list of those being retained while they will be joined by the likes of Jack Ashton, Ben Heath, Sam Johnson, Ben Acquaye, Ben Farrell, Declan Rogers, Jack Bowen, Joe Curtis and John Dean.

But one player who will not feature for Diamonds in the new season is frontman Ben Diamond, who is spending the next nine months abroad.

Diamonds begin their pre-season campaign when they face Rushden & Higham United in the annual Chris Ruff Memorial Cup at Hayden Road a week on Friday (July 12).