Diamonds boss Peaks to run the rule over trialists

Andy Peaks will run the rule over a number of trialists when AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ pre-season friendly campaign gets under way at Hayden Road tonight (Friday).

Diamonds take on Rushden & Higham United in the annual Chris Ruff Memorial Cup match at Hayden Road in their first match action of the summer.

The majority of last season’s squad have agreed to stay on for another season with Diamonds as they gear up for a second campaign in the newly-named BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central.

And while the first-team players will be on show tomorrow, Peaks is also keen to give those who have been training with the club this summer an opportunity to shine.

“It’s an annual fixture and it’s usually a good atmosphere,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I am sure a lot of people have been looking forward to the first friendly.

“And we want to be competitive and we want to try to win the game.

“But this is an opportunity for me to have a good look at what I have got.

“We’ve obviously got the lads who are staying on from last season but there have been some players who have been in on trial and done three, four or five sessions with us.

“They have earned the chance to show what they can do in a match situation and it’s only fair that they get that opportunity.

“This looks like a good chance to give them that chance. Ultimately, there’s only so much you can learn from training, we need to look at them in a match environment."