Diamonds boss Peaks hoping to boost his numbers

Andy Peaks looks set to dip into the loan market in a bid to boost his AFC Rushden & Diamonds squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with unbeaten Coalville Town.

With Jack Ashton and Zack Reynolds set to begin their respective suspensions after being sent-off in last weekend’s remarkable 8-2 home defeat to Bromsgrove Sporting and left-back Sam Brown currently unavailable, it has left the Diamonds boss a bit short on numbers.

Diamonds will be bidding to bounce back from that humiliating loss when they entertain Coalville in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central at Hayden Road on Saturday.

And Peaks is hopeful of having a couple of reinforcements in place by the time kick-off comes around.

“We have got players missing so I am actively looking around to fill those gaps,” the Diamonds boss said.

“It’s difficult because, as everyone knows, if you want good players at the same level then you have to make the seven-day approaches.

“We need to get players in sooner rather than later so we will be looking more at the loan market.

“I am hopeful of adding a couple to the squad before Saturday.”