Diamonds are beaten while Steelmen fall to Corinthians

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town both slipped to defeats in their latest pre-season outings.

Two days on from losing 1-0 at home to Leyton Orient, Diamonds made the trip to take on Vanarama National League South side Oxford City.

Rothwell Corinthians boss Mitch Austin saw his team record a good win over Corby Town at Sergeants Lawn

Andy Peaks once again chose to run the rule over a number of trialists and Diamonds eventually slipped to a 3-1 loss with Dan Rowe’s brace and Kyran Wiltshire sealing it for the hosts while Jack Bowen pulled one back late on.

Diamonds’ build-up towards the new BetVictor Southern League Premier Division Central campaign continues at Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Corby’s second friendly outing of the summer, meanwhile, saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat at United Counties League Premier Division side Rothwell Corinthians.

Having opened up their pre-season with a 3-0 victory at Bugbrooke, they were undone by Mitch Austin’s team who had Jair Minors (2) and Connor Furey on target.

Corinthians’ UCL campaign starts next Saturday (5pm kick-off) when they host Lutterworth Town as part of the annual Groundhop Weekend.

John Dean grabbed the Steelmen’s consolation and their pre-season continues with their first home friendly of the summer against a Northampton Town XI at Steel Park on Wednesday night.