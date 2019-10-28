Diamonds and Banbury play it again in the Trophy

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Banbury United face off for the third time in the space of a week this evening (Tuesday) with a place in the second qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy on the line.

Diamonds enjoyed a 2-1 victory over the Puritans in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central a week ago before the two sides drew 0-0 at Hayden Road in the first qualifying round of the Trophy on Saturday.

It means it’s all back to The Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium tonight to see who bags themselves a cool £2,450 in prize money and a trip to either South Shields or Stalybridge Celtic in the next stage on November 9.

Diamonds boss believes Banbury will now themselves as favourites to advance on home soil.

But he feels his team have a good chance of picking up another good result if they perform at their best.

“They will probably feel they are the favourites now that they have home advantage, it will be tough for us,” Peaks said.

“But we know plenty about them and if we can go there and play to our full capabilities then we will have a good chance of getting through.

“It’s another game but, with the way things are at the moment, that’s no problem for us.

“We have the vast majority of players available and the squad can cope with the extra game.

“I think the players will prefer to have a game rather than training and we will go there and try to get ourselves into the next round.”

Diamonds are set to be without striker Ryan Dove who cracked three ribs during the win over Banbury last Tuesday night.

