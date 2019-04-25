Diamond dads to get on their bikes for charity

Two football dads are ready to cycle 130 miles in one day to join their sons’ team on an upcoming tour.

Darren Johnson and Christian Vann, whose sons play for AFC Rushden & Diamonds Fury under-11s, will cycle from Hayden Road to Great Yarmouth on the day the team head to a SCI football tour in the East Anglian holiday resort.

The dads will be raising funds for new equipment and training wear for the team, who play in the Weetabix Youth League, as well as for the FreeKicks Foundation, which aims to provide football related activities for ill, bereaved and disadvantaged children.

Funds raised will be split between the two causes and the team have already done their bit by having a bucket collection at AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ recent first-team fixture against Alvechurch while they also took part in a sponsored walk around Rushden and Higham Ferrers.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can visit the Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/afcrdfuryu11s