Derby-day hero Rowe-Turner would love to stay with Poppies

Derby-day hero Lathaniel Rowe-Turner would love to stay on with Kettering Town when they move up to a higher level next season.

The defender picked a good time to grab his first goal for the Poppies as his strike on the stroke of half-time secured a 1-0 success at local rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Easter Monday.

The victory sent the champions through the 90-point barrier as they get ready to round off a memorable campaign in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central with a home clash against Stratford Town on Saturday.

The focus will soon switch to a campaign in the Vanarama National League North and while Rowe-Turner would like to be part of it, he knows that’s a decision that is out of his hands.

“I’d love to stay on but that’s not my decision, I just have to wait and see what happens,” he said.

“It’s been a brilliant season and it’s a great bunch of lads.

“Right from the moment I came in during pre-season everyone has got along.

“It was a tough one on Monday because we played on Saturday and in the first half everyone was just trying to get their legs going and there was no real quality.

“But I thought we controlled it from start to finish in the second half.

“This is all new to me, I have never seen this derby before but everyone said it was a big game and I hope the fans enjoyed the result.”

Rowe-Turner would have been pretty low down the list of potential derby-day heroes at Hayden Road but his composed finish after a neat move involving Aaron O’Connor and Marcus Kelly proved decisive.

And he added: “I am never really at the top of any list of potential goalscorers! But it was nice, I enjoyed it.

“We tried to make a couple of extra passes around the box. There was no point lumping it in there because they had some big guys in there defending.

“But the back-heel from Azza was great and Marcus has tried to cut it back and it fell to me.

“I don’t get many so it was a nice feeling, especially in a game like this.”