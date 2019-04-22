Derby day dawns for Diamonds and Poppies

It’s derby day for AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Kettering Town as the local rivals prepare to clash at Hayden Road at lunchtime today (1pm kick-off).

The second Northamptonshire derby has now become something of a dead rubber but local pride for the clubs and their supporters will still be at stake.

Kettering Town celebrated their title success after the 1-0 loss to Barwell at Latimer Park. Picture by Peter Short

Diamonds go into the final home game of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central season seeking a response after they were on the end of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Coalville Town on Saturday.

The defeat put to bed any lingering hopes Andy Peaks’ men had of finishing in the play-off places and has left them in eighth place in the table.

The Poppies, meanwhile, celebrated their title success at Latimer Park on Saturday, despite suffering a 1-0 defeat to Barwell.

Marcus Law’s team will be looking to complete the double over their local rivals after a last-gasp Rhys Hoenes header gave Kettering a 2-1 victory over Diamonds in the reverse fixture on New Year’s Day.

Poppies fans attending today’s game are reminded that they need to purchase a ticket in advance by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/afcrd while Diamonds fans will be able to pay on the gate.

There is also Easter Monday action at Steel Park this afternoon as Corby Town take on Yaxley (3pm kick-off).

The Steelmen suffered a 2-1 defeat at AFC Dunstable on Saturday and will be looking to hit back in the last home game of the regular Evo-Stik League South Division One Central season.

Steve Kinniburgh’s team head to Kidlington next Saturday before they turn their attention to the play-offs, in which they will have a home semi-final on Wednesday, May 1 (7.45pm kick-off).