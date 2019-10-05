Delight for Steelmen as the unbeaten run goes on

Corby Town maintained their unbeaten record in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central as they beat Biggleswade 2-0 at Steel Park.

The Steelmen bounced back from two defeats in knockout competitions to keep up their impressive start to the league campaign.

Joint-manager Ashley Robinson and assistant-boss Elliot Sandy watch on from the sidelines

And they won this one thanks to two fine second-half strikes from central defender Charlie Wise and frontman Steve Diggin, which came after Matt Richardson had been sent-off for the visitors for a second bookable offence.

It all added up to leave joint-manager Ashley Robinson delighted with the reaction from his players.

“I am really pleased,” he said.

“I questioned the lads before the game, I asked them for a reaction and to be fair they have come out and they have all played well.

Steve Diggin takes the congratulations after he scored the Steelmen's second goal

“We moved the ball well and we played in the right areas.

“The first half was frustrating because when we didn’t quite have the final ball. But, as the game went on, we got better and we got into the game a lot more.

“The goals came and we knew they would as long as we kept doing the right things.

“Biggleswade had a spell for the first five or 10 minutes in the second half but didn’t really capitalise on it.

Joint-manager Gary Mulligan was sent-off late on in Corby's wins

“And once we got the first goal I knew the second one was coming. We scored two good goals but the play leading up to them was brilliant and that’s pleasing.

“I thought the lads were exceptional and I think there has to be a special mention for our skipper Jake Duffy because I thought he was excellent.”

The only downside on a fine afternoon for the Steelmen was the late sending-off of joint-boss Gary Mulligan after a clash with Adam Drakulic, who also saw red.

And Mulligan said: “I am an honest lad and I don’t think it was a sending-off.

“The player has fouled me and then he’s kicked me and as I was falling to the floor I put my arm out to stop myself and I don’t think I’ve even caught him

“We will have a look at the video and see what it looks like.”

The Steelmen are back in action with another home game on Wednesday night when they entertain Barton Rovers.