Defender Collard commits to Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have completed their first major piece of business this summer after Alex Collard signed a contract with the club.

The central defender joined Diamonds from Kempston Rovers at the end of November during last season and went on to produce a number of impressive performances during their push towards the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central play-off places.

His displays saw him attracting the interest of a number of other clubs but he has now committed himself to Diamonds for the 2019-20 campaign by agreeing a contract at Hayden Road.

Collard said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be signing with the club for the forthcoming season.

“I’m really looking forward to the new season and to try to improve on what we achieved last year.”

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks was understandably delighted to secure the services of the centre-half.

He added: “Alex has been superb since he joined, he has been consistent in pretty much every game he has played in and I know other clubs were interested, so I am delighted he has committed to the club.

“It shows that we will give opportunities to young, hungry players with the right attitude and allow them to flourish in the right environment whatever level they have been playing at.”