Dean is backed to shine at Corby

Gary Mulligan believes John Dean is capable of causing opposing defenders problems after the frontman made the move to Corby Town.

Former Desborough Town man Dean has joined the Steelmen from AFC Rushden & Diamonds for whom he made 32 appearances, the majority of which came from the substitutes’ bench.

Diamonds boss Andy Peaks confirmed Dean’s departure following his team’s 7-0 victory over Rushden & Higham United in their opening pre-season friendly of the summer last week.

And Steelmen interim joint-manager Mulligan is hoping Dean can make an immediate impact at Steel Park.

“John is looking sharp in training and has fitted in well over the last week or so,” Mulligan said.

“We know he has pace to burn so it is up to us to get him in the correct positions and he will cause defenders a lot of problems.”

The Steelmen begin their build-up to the new BetVictor Southern League Division One Central campaign with a pre-season friendly at Bugbrooke St Michaels this evening (Wednesday).