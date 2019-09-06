Corinthians are ready for their big FA Cup day

Rothwell Corinthians will make history tomorrow (Saturday) when they play in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time.

Mitch Austin’s team have already come through two tricky tests to reach this point having won 1-0 at Thetford Town in the extra preliminary round before another trip to Norfolk proved fruitful as they claimed a fine 2-0 success at Great Yarmouth Town.

But things don’t get much tougher than this weekend’s tie for the Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division side.

They are back on the road as they head to Royston Town, who currently sit in second spot in the BetVictor Southern League Premier Central – two levels above Corinthians.

And while former Kettering Town assistant-manager Austin is realistic about his side’s chances of continuing their historic run, he insists his team will not “roll over” against higher-ranked opposition.

“We are very much a team with nothing to lose and we are looking forward to it,” Austin said.

“We have done really well to get this far but, at the same time, we certainly aren’t going to go there and just roll over.

“We have to be realistic but we will go there and give it everything we have got.

“We have come this far and who would have thought we would do that? I am not sure there are many who would believe it would happen.

“It’s the FA Cup and it’s the competition that always throws up a surprise or two.

“We are realistic and we know it’s going to be difficult but we are a team that is not afraid to lose and that is something we have really tried to instil in the boys this season.”

Corinthians go into the tie in good form after they saw off local rivals Desborough Town 2-0 in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase last weekend before thrashing Rushden & Higham United 6-2 in the UCL Knockout Cup on Tuesday night.

And Austin added: “It was a great result against Desborough. I don’t think Corinthians have beaten them for four or five years so we did enjoy it as we should do.

“The key was making sure we had a positive result to help take us into this weekend and the players delivered again."