Corby's performance was one of the best, says boss Kinniburgh

Steve Kinniburgh felt his Corby Town players produced one of their best displays of the season as they booked their place in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central play-off final.

The Steelmen will head to Bromsgrove Sporting on Bank Holiday Monday as the teams who finished second and third in the league battle it out for promotion to Step 3.

And Kinniburgh will be hoping his team can produce a display like the one that helped secure a thrilling 5-3 victory over Bedford Town in the semi-final clash.

Over 700 fans were on hand to see Corby storm into a 4-0 lead at Steel Park and, although Bedford did score three of their own as they piled men forward in the second half, Kinniburgh was left delighted by what he saw.

“Some of the goals we have scored are absolutely sensational and that is one of the best performances I have seen from them this season,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Every single one of them wanted it and ran themselves into the ground, even the boys coming on.

“I am absolutely delighted to have that group of boys and absolutely delighted that we have got Monday’s game coming up.

“We have gone 4-0 up and they have, literally, got nothing to lose so they put a line of four across our back four and put things in.

“(Goalkeeper) Dan George stood up to everything, they got a soft penalty and he saved it but they did get a couple of goals back.

“You’re always going to get opportunities when you have that many players forward.

“We knew what they had with their pace and their strength, we knew what was coming.”

Steve Diggin opened the scoring with Jordon Crawford adding the second before top scorer Elliot Sandy added two more to his tally while Joel Carta grabbed the fifth.

And it was Crawford who stole the show as he had a hand in all five goals to earn him the man-of-the-match award.

“You look at Jordon four or five weeks ago and you are maybe looking at him to give us those performances we expect from him,” Kinniburgh added.

“He popped up a couple of weeks ago with a sensational goal when he cut in and hit one with his right foot and put it in the top corner.

“And I think that brought him to life. Since that goal, the boy has been absolutely fantastic.

“He works hard, he is starting to use the ball in the right areas and he is a big threat in the final third.

“But on a night like this, it was hard to pick out any individual. There were some terrific performances.”

The play-off final will be played at Bromsgrove’s Victoria Ground on Monday, kicking off at 3pm.

