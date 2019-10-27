Corby's late collapse was unacceptable, says Robinson

Ashley Robinson branded the final 25 minutes of Corby Town’s Buildbase FA Trophy defeat at Redditch United as “unacceptable”.

The Steelmen looked to be heading for a notable success over higher-ranked opposition after goals from Elliot Sandy and James Ireland had put them 2-1 up.

However, Sandy saw a penalty saved by Kieran Boucher and Corby let the game slip in the latter stages as Romario Martin hit a hat-trick to complete Redditch’s comeback.

Despite holding an unbeaten record in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central, the Steelmen have now fallen to Step 3 sides in both the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

And joint-boss Robinson was left almost speechless after watching his team fall away in the West Midlands.

“I am lost for words to be honest,” he said.

“For periods of the game we have absolutely dominated it, we probably should have been four or five goals up.

“The goalkeeper has pulled off a few worldie saves but I keep saying to the lads that you have to keep yourselves in games and keep plugging away when things aren’t going right.

“But in the last 20 to 25 minutes we have not done the right things in the right areas at the right times and we need to learn from this very quickly.

“It’s frustrating because we have dominated the game, I am so disappointed.

“We looked a good side for the most part. We moved the ball well, we played in the right areas and there was good movement.

“But the last 25 minutes was unacceptable and, as two managers, we will not stand for that. Moving forward, we need to look at it and assess it.

“We have got a young squad and I still believe in it but we need to learn so quickly and Tuesday is a perfect chance to put it right.”

The game on Tuesday Robinson referred to is a Northamptonshire derby at Daventry Town in which a win would see Corby move to the top of Division One Central.