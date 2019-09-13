Corby feeling confident for clash at Halesowen

Elliot Sandy believes both Corby Town and Halesowen Town will get the clearest idea so far of “where they are” when they collide in the BetVictor Southern League Division One Central tomorrow (Saturday).

The Steelmen head to the West Midlands having made an impressive and unbeaten start to the new season, a run which continued with a 3-1 success at Colney Heath in the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

Corby sit in second place in the early table while Halesowen, who were relegated from Step 3 last season, are not far behind having won three of their four matches so far.

It’s a clash between two clubs many feel will be challenging for the sole automatic promotion place this season.

And Steelmen assistant-manager Sandy said: “It is still early.

“But I think both teams will look at this game as one where they can really see where they are.

“We are going to play away at the team who I think were the bookies’ favourites to win the league so it’s definitely going to give us an idea of where we’re at.

“The game isn’t going to define the season. If we go there and win, it doesn’t mean we are going to go and run away with the league. And if things go against us then it doesn’t mean that we aren’t going to be up there.

“But we are going there in a confident mood after a good start and I think we can go and be positive in our approach.”

Corby were rewarded for their FA Cup success with an away tie at Northern Premier League Premier Division side Buxton in the second qualifying round a week tomorrow.

And, despite having to hit the road to take on higher-ranked opposition, Sandy insists the Steelmen will still fancy their chances of making further progress.

“Obviously a home draw would always be nice but we feel we can go anywhere and win games at the moment,” he added.

“Buxton play at the level above us so they are going to be a good side but we will go there and concentrate on ourselves and there is a lot of confidence in our group at the minute."