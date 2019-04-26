Corby boss Kinniburgh wary of Kidlington

There will be plenty on the line when Corby Town head to Kidlington tomorrow (Saturday).

The final game of the regular season in the Evo-Stik League South Division One Central sees the Steelmen looking to build momentum and their points-per-game ratio ahead of their play-off semi-final against Bedford Town at Steel Park next Wednesday night.

But it’s also a big day for Kidlington who have been battling against relegation for the majority of the campaign.

They have pulled themselves out of the bottom two but still need one more point to be absolutely certain of another season at Step 4.

Corby boss Steve Kinniburgh is hoping his team can follow up their 3-2 victory over Yaxley on Easter Monday with another positive result.

But he insists the lowly hosts deserve plenty of respect.

“It’s important we stay on the front foot and put in a good performance that can set us up for the semi-final on Wednesday,” Kinniburgh said.

“We have got to make sure we are focused on it because I think they will be another dangerous opponent.

“They have been battling away at the bottom end of the table and they could still do with something from the game to make sure they are safe.

“Their results have been pretty good of late and they will be the same as everyone else when Corby come to town.

“We are seen as one of the biggest clubs in the division and everyone wants to beat us."